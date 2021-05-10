fbpx
QQQ
-5.98
340.07
-1.79%
DIA
+ 2.31
345.52
+ 0.66%
SPY
-0.82
422.85
-0.19%
TLT
-1.30
140.53
-0.93%
GLD
+ 0.52
171.07
+ 0.3%

Polka Dot (DOT) Hits Resistance, Support, Then Resistance Again At $40

byMark Putrino
May 10, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Some price levels are more important than others.

The Polka Dot (CRYPTO:DOT) rally has stalled out at the $40 level. There is resistance at this level because it was support, and there was support at the level because it had been resistance.

Resistance turns into support because of seller’s remorse.

Many of the investors who sold DOT at $40 in February and March regretted their decision to do so after it rallied and went higher. A number of these remorseful sellers decide to buy it back if they can get it for the same price they sold at. This results in buy orders being placed at the level that had been resistance. There were so many of these buy orders that it caused the level to turn into support in April.

Support turns into resistance because of buyer’s remorse.

See Also: How To Buy Polka Dot

After the support broke and DOT went lower, a number of the investors who bought it at $40 regret doing so. Many of these remorseful buyers decide to sell. But they will only do so if they can get the same price they paid so they won’t lose money. This results in sell orders being placed at the level that was support. If there are enough of these orders, the level becomes resistance like here.

Going forward, DOT traders should have an awareness of the importance of the $40 level. It could continue to be both support and resistance.

dot_0.png

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Telcoin Crypto Clocks YTD Gains Of Over 30,000%: What's Going On?

Telcoin (TEL) touched an all-time high of $0.059 around two hours before press time. The Ethereum (ETH)-based cryptocurrency traded above 20% at press time in the early hours of Monday. read more

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood Has Joined Board Of European Crypto Platform

-Bloomberg read more

Alibaba's Ant At The Forefront Among Privately-Run Businesses To Expand Trials Of China's Digital Currency

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) affiliate Ant Group is among the first privately-run businesses to be included in China’s digital currency trials, CNBC read more

Optimized Yield Farming On CeDeFi —Is It Possible?

The total value locked in decentralized finance protocols grew from a mere $690.9M in January 2020 to $78.7B in March 2021. read more