Dogecoin Retreats From All-Time High
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen since reaching highs on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.
- The altcoin is down about 15% in the last 24 hours, now at $0.2574, as of publication time.
- Dogecoin had been on the rise for about a week, coming up from the single digits (by cents) to $0.4377 at 5:44 a.m. EST on Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.
- The cryptocurrency has gotten a hand from Dogecoin booster Elon Musk, along with the general boom market in cryptocurrencies.
- An investment of $1,000 in Dogecoin on Jan. 1 of this year would have been worth $67,600 as of noon yesterday.
Image: missionisgreat via Twitter
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.