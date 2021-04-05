fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.93
319.64
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 3.76
327.70
+ 1.13%
SPY
+ 5.06
395.58
+ 1.26%
TLT
-1.57
139.08
-1.14%
GLD
-0.25
162.24
-0.15%

Coinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During Ceremony

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 5, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During Ceremony

Two employees of soon-to-be public crypto exchange Coinbase exchanged vows on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain over the weekend.

What Happened: Peter Kacherginsky and Rebecca Rose commemorated their marriage with Ethereum smart contracts and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Rose, who is the head of product design at Coinbase, shared details of the blockchain-based ceremony on Twitter.

“In addition to a traditional Jewish ceremony, we wanted to solidify our vows in a more personal way,” she said. Her husband, Kacherginsky, wrote an Ethereum smart contract for their marriage that issued tokenized digital artwork (NFTs) to their respective cryptocurrency wallets.

The tokens were named “Tabaat,” which is the Hebrew word for ring, and contained an animation by artist Carl Johan Hasselrot of two distinct things becoming one.

“For us, the images of digital rings hidden inside these NFTs will show up in our cryptocurrency wallets as a constant reminder of the permanent bond they represent,” Rose said, as she shared a link to blockchain explorer Etherscan depicting the permanent public record of this “virtual ring exchange.”

Etherscan also revealed further details of the blockchain wedding. According to the transaction details, the wedding contract was validated by the Ethereum network within four minutes and four seconds and cost $50 in miner fees.

Kacherginsky created the contract on March 10 for 0.25 ETH, which cost around $450 at the time, and spent an additional $87 in three more transactions to finalize tokenizing the marriage contract.   

“The blockchain, unlike physical objects, is forever. It is unstoppable, impossible to censor, and does not require anyone’s permission. Just as love should be. What could possibly be more romantic than that?” stated Rose on Twitter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News IPOs Markets Tech

Related Articles

Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today?

Gains in Bitcoin (BTC) appear faint in comparison with Ethereum (ETH) as the latter’s supply diminishes. read more

Why Is WazirX Crypto Skyrocketing, Up 930% In A Week?

The utility token of WazirX, which claims to be India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has risen 929.89% in a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time. What Happened: WazirX (WRX) was trading 195.16% higher at $4.76 at press time on Sunday night.  read more

What's Up With BitTorrent (BTT) Crypto Today?

The coin associated with popular peer-to-peer file sharing and torrent platform BitTorrent has risen almost 70% in the 24 hours leading to press time. What Happened: BitTorrent (BTT) traded 69.89% higher at $0.0128 at press time and has gained as much as 258.41% on a seven-day trailing basis. read more

What's Happening With XRP (Ripple) Today?

XRP, the token associated with Ripple, traded 15.3% higher over 24 hours at press time early  Monday. What Happened: XRP (XRP) has soared 24.12% in a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time beating Bitcoin’s (BTC) weekly gain of 5.01%. read more