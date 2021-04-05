Coinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During Ceremony

Two employees of soon-to-be public crypto exchange Coinbase exchanged vows on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain over the weekend.

What Happened: Peter Kacherginsky and Rebecca Rose commemorated their marriage with Ethereum smart contracts and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Rose, who is the head of product design at Coinbase, shared details of the blockchain-based ceremony on Twitter.

“In addition to a traditional Jewish ceremony, we wanted to solidify our vows in a more personal way,” she said. Her husband, Kacherginsky, wrote an Ethereum smart contract for their marriage that issued tokenized digital artwork (NFTs) to their respective cryptocurrency wallets.

Most people get married in a place of religious worship, on a beach, or in the mountains. Peter (@_iphelix) and I are NOT most people. We got married on the #blockchain. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/2ExexrlLbZ — Rebecca Rose (@rgoldilox) April 2, 2021

The tokens were named “Tabaat,” which is the Hebrew word for ring, and contained an animation by artist Carl Johan Hasselrot of two distinct things becoming one.

“For us, the images of digital rings hidden inside these NFTs will show up in our cryptocurrency wallets as a constant reminder of the permanent bond they represent,” Rose said, as she shared a link to blockchain explorer Etherscan depicting the permanent public record of this “virtual ring exchange.”

Etherscan also revealed further details of the blockchain wedding. According to the transaction details, the wedding contract was validated by the Ethereum network within four minutes and four seconds and cost $50 in miner fees.

Kacherginsky created the contract on March 10 for 0.25 ETH, which cost around $450 at the time, and spent an additional $87 in three more transactions to finalize tokenizing the marriage contract.

“The blockchain, unlike physical objects, is forever. It is unstoppable, impossible to censor, and does not require anyone’s permission. Just as love should be. What could possibly be more romantic than that?” stated Rose on Twitter.

