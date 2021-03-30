Fintech Focus For March 31, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Making renewable energy from solar isn’t that complicated anymore.

Source: Greg Barron-Gafford

One Big Thing In Fintech: The technology needed to support ETF trading has advanced considerably in the last decade. In the past it was necessary to build in-house, but now it is possible to find good vendor solutions, meaning that the asset is accessible to more banks than it might have been previously.

Source: Traders Magazine



Watch Out For This: After being closed to the public for more than year and operating as the temporary trading floor of a securities firm, the Four Seasons Palm Beach will reopen to new guests Thursday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Late last March, as the coronavirus pandemic arose and Palm Beach County officials were ready to temporarily pull the plug on new hotel reservations, Citadel Securities, a market-maker sibling of hedge fund Citadel, privately booked the Four Seasons and opened a trading floor there.

Source: Palm Beach Daily

Market Moving Headline: Bonds have tumbled in 2021, driving Treasury yields to the highest in more than a year, amid expectations for a rapid economic recovery. But the money flowing into state and local debt is providing a cushion. Barclays Plc strategists said in a March 26 note that mutual funds’ large “cash buffers” would likely limit a selloff, because the funds are ready to step in and start buying if yields rise to more attractive levels.

Source: Bloomberg

