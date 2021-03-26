fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
311.33
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
326.21
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
389.72
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.14
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
161.79
+ 0%

$6.4B Options Expiry Triggers Bitcoin Price Recovery

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 26, 2021 8:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$6.4B Options Expiry Triggers Bitcoin Price Recovery

Over $6.4 billion options contracts expired today, sending Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on an upward price trajectory once more, according to a crypto derivative exchange Deribit.

What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $53,930 at the time of writing, gaining 1.2% within minutes of the contracts expiring.

Bitcoin’s price dipping to under $51,000 yesterday was believed to have been primarily fuelled by selling pressure from those with short positions.

Why It Matters: The majority of these contracts were traded on Deribit, which leads the Bitcoin option’s market by trading volume.

“Majority of puts will expire worthless,” noted Deribit earlier this week, adding that it doesn’t necessarily mean that they haven’t served their purpose as protective puts could be an insurance policy.

Price expectations for April, however, were set a lot higher as the majority of investors placed their bets on call options set to expire at the end of next month with a strike price of $80,000.

Major U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase is set to go public in April via a direct listing on the NASDAQ. Options traders appear to have priced in the effects of listing when placing their bets on the price of Bitcoin over the coming weeks.

Historical data also indicates that the price of Bitcoin has rallied following a pullback in price around the end-of-month options expiry.

“BTC derivatives have been the primary drivers of spot markets for years. At least since 2018, derivatives move spot more than spot moves derivatives,” CEO of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried told Cointelegraph.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. read more

Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that customers could now buy Tesla with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Ark Invest's Cathie Wood isn’t so sure investors should use it as a means of payment. read more

Elon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest Tweet

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto once again, and his latest tweet is a positive endorsement to all DeFi related tokens. read more

Cryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose $120B Overnight

The total market cap of cryptocurrency markets fell from $1.77 trillion to $1.65 trillion, as over $120 billion left markets overnight. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) also saw its market cap fall under $1 trillion as its price fell to a low of $52,262 earlier today. read more