GreenBox Raises $43.6M At Premium, Preps For Nasdaq Listing Amidst Bitcoin Boom
- Financial technology company GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) priced 4.15 million shares at $10.50 per share to raise $43.575 million in a priced offering.
- The offer price signified a premium of 377% to GreenBox's closing price yesterday.
- The underwriters have a 45-day option to procure additional shares up to 0.622 million shares and are estimated to close on February 19, 2021.
- GreenBox leverages proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. With Bitcoin surpassing the $50,000 level, the company could raise capital at a premium.
- The company is estimated to up list under the symbol "GBOX" on Nasdaq and begin trading from today.
- Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments is the book-running manager for the offering.
- Price action: GRBX shares closed down 5.58% at $2.2 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Fintech News Penny Stocks Offerings Small Cap Markets Tech