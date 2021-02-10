Ethereum, Litecoin & Polkadot - American Wrap: 2/10/2021

Ethereum price reached a market capitalization of over $200 billion for the first time ever after hitting a new all-time high price of $1,837 on Wednesday. The smart-contracts giant has suffered a slight correction in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $1,753.

Litecoin price has seen incredible gains of over 350% since late September 2020. With the entire market in a bull run, this rally could push LTC towards the next resistance level at $220.

Polkadot has been trading inside a right-angled broadening wedge on the 1-hour chart for the past 48 hours. The digital asset is on the verge of a breakdown towards $20.5 if the bulls can’t hold the key support level at $22.6.