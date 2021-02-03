Bit Digital Removes CEO For Not Participating In 'Bitcoin Mining Operations,' Elects New Chairman
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) appointed CFO Erke Huang as the interim CEO and initiated a search for the new CEO after removing former CEO Min Hu for non-participation in its bitcoin mining operations. Hu will continue as an independent director.
- Independent director Zhaohui Deng was elected as the Chairman after current Chairwoman Ping Liu resigned for "personal health reasons."
- Hong Yu resigned as the Chief Strategy Officer and director to pursue other opportunities.
- The company appointed two senior corporate strategy consultants in the U.S. to be named senior executives upon a transition period.
- Price action: BTBT shares are trading higher by 3.83% at $19.28 on the last check Wednesday, after hitting a day high of $20.67.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Management Top Stories Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga