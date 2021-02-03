Market Overview

Bit Digital Removes CEO For Not Participating In 'Bitcoin Mining Operations,' Elects New Chairman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBTappointed CFO Erke Huang as the interim CEO and initiated a search for the new CEO after removing former CEO Min Hu for non-participation in its bitcoin mining operations. Hu will continue as an independent director.
  • Independent director Zhaohui Deng was elected as the Chairman after current Chairwoman Ping Liu resigned for "personal health reasons."
  • Hong Yu resigned as the Chief Strategy Officer and director to pursue other opportunities.
  • The company appointed two senior corporate strategy consultants in the U.S. to be named senior executives upon a transition period.
  • Price action: BTBT shares are trading higher by 3.83% at $19.28 on the last check Wednesday, after hitting a day high of $20.67.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Management Top Stories Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

