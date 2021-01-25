Market Overview

Ripple, Ethereum & Stellar - American Wrap: 1/25/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 25, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
Ripple, Ethereum & Stellar - American Wrap: 1/25/2021

Crypto Lawyer Stephen Palley Affirms Ripple Is A security While XRP Price Struggles To Recover

Back on December 22, 2020, the SEC filed charges against Ripple and two of its executives for allegedly conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. XRP price plummeted and lost more than 60% of its value within a week after the announcement. 

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $3,000 As Network Activity Explodes And Scarcity Grows

Ethereum has finally hit a clear new all-time high across all exchanges, and it’s currently under a healthy consolidation period. Over the past week, Ethereum’s dominance over the market increased from 13% to 17%, while Bitcoin lost close to five percentage points. 

XLM Price Forecast: Stellar Primed For A 10% Short-Term Upswing Amid Massive Network Expansion

Stellar had tremendous success in 2021, reaching a high of $0.411 after a massive 230% price explosion. The digital asset has outperformed several other coins, including Bitcoin, and could be poised to rise even higher amid positive metrics shown by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).

