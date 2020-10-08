Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ethereum, Uniswap & MATIC Network - American Wrap: 10/8/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
October 08, 2020 6:35pm   Comments
Share:
Ethereum, Uniswap & MATIC Network - American Wrap: 10/8/2020

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Needs To Defend This Critical Support Level

The digital asset is at risk of falling below an important support level at $343. The 100-SMA on the daily chart has acted as a strong support point several times in the past and hasn’t been notably cracked since March 2020. 

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI Could Be On The Verge Of A Massive Bounce

On the 12-hour chart, the bulls are already showing some strength after setting a low at $2.47 and bouncing towards $3.36. The MACD is slowly turning bullish, which has never happened before.

MATIC Network Eyeing 2019 Lows – Elliott Wave Analysis

MATIC Network versus the BTC is showing a bearish move, out of a completed triangle in wave b, and indicates more weakness into a wave c, which is part of a bigger a-b-c move from the highs. Wave c is an impulse, a five-wave move, and can reach 2019 lows.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com