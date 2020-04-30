Fireblocks Secures $30 Billion In Digital Asset Transfers

Fireblocks, a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets, formally announced its platform has secured over $30 billion in digital asset transfers.

“With the region’s unique eco-system of trading, payment and exchange activities, there has been a surge in demand for Fireblocks in Asia,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-founder of Fireblocks. “In Hong Kong, Amber Group was one of the first adopters of Fireblocks’ MPC-based technology. Because they are one of Asia’s leading liquidity providers, they need maximum security and strict controls to protect customer funds. The only way to deliver that at scale is through our infrastructure.”

The development comes alongside an expansion to the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of two new offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Given the engagement of regulators here in Asia around blockchain-related technologies and financial institutions, it will be critical for institutions and exchanges to operate with the highest level of speed, security, and compliance,” said Stephen Richardson, VP of Product Strategy at Fireblocks. “By bringing Fireblocks to one of the most advanced crypto ecosystems, we hope to provide the infrastructure needed for sustainable growth.”

The Fireblocks approach to digital asset security combines Multi-Party Computation (MPC) with hardware isolation to protect keys and deposit addresses from attacks and fraud. With Fireblock technology, institutions can securely transfer digital assets between 25+ exchanges, custodians, counterparties, and wallets while automating governance.

To get protected from unwanted interference and improve the efficiency of digital asset security, visit fireblocks.com to learn more.

Photo by Adhitya Andanu from Pexels.