Bitfinex Launches Pulse, A Social Network For Trading

Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, formally announced the launch of Bitfinex Pulse, a place where traders can exchange ideas regarding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The new feature will allow customers to publish content and rank on a leaderboard. In addition, Pulse postings can be shared online, including Twitter and Facebook, and be liked or interacted with by other community Pulse members.

“As our community of traders continues to grow, Bitfinex Pulse will become a valuable information source, while also being a fun and intuitive way for traders to interact with each other,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We have launched Bitfinex Pulse in response to the demand of our users for a professional content distribution platform for traders. Building on the success of the public leaderboard -- which has already created crypto icons on Twitter -- Bitfinex Pulse will foster the friendship and community spirit that makes Bitfinex a unique place to trade.”

Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels.