BUX Launches Cryptocurrency Platform, Hones In On Social Trading

BUX, a fintech democratizing financial markets and investing across Europe, formally announced the launch of BUX Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading platform, on Wednesday.

The new platform will allow users to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and BUX Token (BUX) using euros, reducing the inconvenience of exchange rate fees.

Additionally, the first 5,000 users will have the ability to earn free BUX Tokens to be used toward the zero-commission promotion, the company said.

“Since launching BUX in 2014, we have been developing apps that fit the needs of a new generation of investors. Part of our current offering allows users to invest in shares at zero-commission in an elegant, intuitive interface,” Nick Bortot, Bux's CEO and founder, said in a statement.

“We see BUX Crypto as a natural extension of our current lineup, which is focused on offering products that make it simple and affordable for even the newest investor to get into the financial markets.”

The launch of BUX Crypto comes alongside the acquisition of Blockport, the rebranding of BUX platforms and plans to integrate social trading capabilities.

“Following the official launch, BUX Crypto will be focusing its product development strategy on creating social-driven investing features,” Sebastiaan Lichter, BUX Crypto's head of product, said in a statement.

“As a company that values its community, the product roadmap will focus heavily on building unique features that can bring both beginners and advanced investors together to learn from each other.”

To learn more about BUX and its portfolio of investment products, visit getbux.com.

Photo courtesy of Bux Crypto.