Crypto-Financial Services Company BlockFi Launches Crypto Trading Platform

BlockFi, a secured non-bank lender that offers U.S. dollar loans to digital asset holders, formally launched BlockFi Trading, allowing its retail and institutional user base the ability to manage and trade crypto assets.

This development comes alongside an earlier release of BlockFi Institutional Services, an enterprise-grade financing solution for market makers, exchanges, funds and family offices.

“To date, we have focused on providing products to existing crypto investors that are readily available to investors in other asset classes," Zac Prince, CEO and Founder at BlockFi said in a statement. "With the launch of trading, we are taking a big step in the direction of enabling net new investors come into the ecosystem.”

See Also: Ex-Morgan Stanley Developers Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange

As part of the launch, cryptocurrency holders will be able to trade fee-free between Bitcoin, Ether, and the Gemini Dollar (GUSD) within the BlockFi platform. In conjunction with the trading solution, clients will have the ability to interact with other BlockFi products, including the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) and loan product.

“Growth of the crypto market overall benefits the entire industry and we’re excited to shift our focus in that direction, in addition to adding products and features that expand the value proposition for our existing clients,” Prince said.