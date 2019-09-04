Token4Hope Charity Project To Release Source Code On GitHub

The Token4Hope charity project is expected to release its blockchain source code on GitHub.

Token4Hope is a pioneer in leveraging blockchain tech to track charitable donations. The purpose of this development is to make donations more secure and transparent.

The project is using DCore, a solution for creating and migrating business-oriented content developed by DECENT, a blockchain tech innovator that announced the news Wednesday.

“With DCore being one of the best blockchains in the industry and DECENT having highly efficient developers team, it was an easy choice to work with them,” said HumanVenture co-founder Olga Dyachenko.

“In an effort to accelerate our vision of a world where charitable contributions have a positive impact on our society, we have decided to release our source code on GitHub and give charitable organizations and other businesses the opportunity to use blockchain in a way that can truly benefit humanity.”

The Token4Hope initiative is part of a family of products that contribute to the challenges of humanity, like climate change, poverty and climate.

