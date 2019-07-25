Invstr, STEAM16 Merge Investing, Rap In Video Contest
It shouldn’t be too surprising that the world of investing, where “getting this bread” is the ultimate goal, is crossing paths with rap.
Invstr, a fintech firm that helps break down fear of potential investors, has teamed up with STEAM16 — a music company that teaches about science through rap — to create a stock market rap competition.
The collaboration, titled "Stock Market Tracks," allows anyone to submit a 1-minute freestyle rap video that incorporates 16 finance-related terms.
Invstr and STEAM16 will choose the best entries, and people will be able to vote for their favorite on the competition’s Instagram account, @StockMarketTracks. The deadline for submission is Sept. 6.
The Prizes
- The first-place winner of the competition will receive $1,000.
- The second-place winner of the competition will receive $500.
- The third-place winner of the competition will receive $200.
Eligibility
To be eligible, entrants must be 18 or older and their verse must:
- Be on topic.
- Use clean language.
- Have minimum video quality of HD 1080x1080.
- Accept the terms and conditions on the application page.
Key Words
Those interested in competing must use one of the following investing topics:
- Stocks, shares and sectors
- Ticker symbols
- Blue-chip
- Bears, bulls, buying the dips
- Commodities
- Cryptocurrency
- Diversification
- FAANG, MAAN and NAMPOF
- Going long and going short
- HODL, FOMO and FUD
- Stock indexes
- IPOs
- Market capitalization
- Investment vs. saving
- NYSE/Wall Street
- Volume and volatility
Enter Now
Individuals interested in participating can click here to learn more or submit their video.
Related Links:
Swell Investing Calls It Quits
Posted-In: Invstr STEAM16Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Interview Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.