What Caused The Opening Gap In DPW Holdings?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 10:58am   Comments
Provider of mission-critical applications and lifesaving services, DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) had a large opening gap of -40.6%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is It Moving?

DPW shares are trading lower after the company stock rose over 100% Wednesday in sympathy with the move in the price of bitcoin.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

