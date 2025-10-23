USDA Reopens Offices Amid Shutdown To Deliver $3 Billion Aid, Unveils Plan To Lower Beef Prices

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plans to reopen around 2,100 county offices nationwide on Thursday, despite the ongoing government shutdown, in a bid to support farmers and ranchers.

USDA Reopens FSA Offices To Aid Farmers

The USDA announced that each Farm Service Agency (FSA) office will have two employees who will be paid, even as the government remains shut down. This move is aimed at facilitating farmers and ranchers’ access to $3 billion in aid from existing programs, which include assisting farmers with farm loans, crop insurance, disaster aid, and other programs.

The department stated that the decision to reopen the offices is in line with President Donald Trump‘s commitment to supporting farmers and ranchers, who are traditionally among his most ardent supporters.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins posted on X on Wednesday about the resumption in the core operations of the FSA.

“While Democrats play politics, @POTUS is standing up for our farmers,” wrote Rollins.

Ranching Plan To Boost Herd And Lower Prices

On Wednesday, Rollins also announced a new Plan for American Ranchers and Consumers aimed at rebuilding the U.S. cattle herd and lowering beef prices. The strategy includes opening an additional five million acres for grazing with Governor Burgum's support, strengthening disaster recovery programs, and providing help for new and young ranchers.

It also reduces inspection costs for small meat processors by up to 75% and brings back a strict "Product of USA" label that applies only to beef born, raised, and slaughtered in the United States. The plan further focuses on expanding meat processing capacity and creating more rural jobs with assistance from the Small Business Administration.

Trump Moves To Calm Rural Backlash

This move comes at a time when some of these supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with Trump’s recent actions, despite his enduring popularity in rural America.

The president’s proposal to import beef from Argentina has sparked criticism from U.S. ranchers and Republican lawmakers. This move to reopen the USDA offices could be seen as an attempt to alleviate some of the concerns within the agricultural community.

Furthermore, Trump’s promise to revive the soybean trade with China is also a critical factor. The reopening of the USDA offices could potentially facilitate the implementation of any new trade agreements, providing much-needed support to American farmers. It was previously reported by CBS News that the Trump Administration is mulling a $10 billion aid to farmers.

