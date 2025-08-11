Trump's U-Turn On Gold Tariffs: It 'Will Not Be Tariffed'

- Trump said gold imports will not face tariffs, reversing earlier speculation of new measures on Swiss refineries.
- Gold rose 0.4% to $3,360; futures-cash spread narrowed below $50 from record $100 last week.
- This simple system has nailed 1,000+ post-earnings winners. Get in before Q3 trades take off →
President Donald Trump said Monday that gold imports will not face tariffs, reversing days of speculation that the White House was weighing new measures against the Swiss refinery industry.
- GLD ETF is moving fast. Check live prices here.
In a Truth Social post at around 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump wrote, "gold will not be tariffed."
The move marks a sharp turnaround from last Thursday, when media reports suggested the administration was considering a levy on one-kilogram gold bars.
On Friday, the White House dismissed those reports as inaccurate but hinted that a presidential executive order on gold would be announced soon.
That statement, alongside confirmation of a Trump-Putin meeting this Friday, triggered a pullback in gold from $3,400 per ounce, as markets anticipated lower safe-haven demand if a breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine emerged.
Market Reactions
Minutes after Trump's post on gold tariff exemption, the bullion — as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD — rose 0.4% to $3,360 per ounce in cash markets.
The spread between cash and futures narrowed to under $50, down sharply from a record $100 last Friday.
Now Read:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.