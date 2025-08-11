Trump's U-Turn On Gold Tariffs: It 'Will Not Be Tariffed'

President Donald Trump said Monday that gold imports will not face tariffs, reversing days of speculation that the White House was weighing new measures against the Swiss refinery industry.

In a Truth Social post at around 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump wrote, "gold will not be tariffed."

The move marks a sharp turnaround from last Thursday, when media reports suggested the administration was considering a levy on one-kilogram gold bars.

On Friday, the White House dismissed those reports as inaccurate but hinted that a presidential executive order on gold would be announced soon.

That statement, alongside confirmation of a Trump-Putin meeting this Friday, triggered a pullback in gold from $3,400 per ounce, as markets anticipated lower safe-haven demand if a breakthrough on ending the war in Ukraine emerged.

Market Reactions

Minutes after Trump's post on gold tariff exemption, the bullion — as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD — rose 0.4% to $3,360 per ounce in cash markets.

The spread between cash and futures narrowed to under $50, down sharply from a record $100 last Friday.

