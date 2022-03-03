BZ Chart Of The Day: Has Oil Peaked?

Markets have memories. This means oil prices may have peaked, at least for now.

Between April 2011 and June 2014, oil reached its current price levels a number of time; each time the rally stalled out and a move lower followed.

Once again, oil has run into resistance at around $108 a barrel. Considering the recent move higher, it wouldn't be unusual to see some profit-taking. Sometimes short-term trading can overpower longer-term dynamics. This could cause a move lower.

It inflation continues to rise, and right now it seems like it will, the price will break through this important level. This could set the stage for a new uptrend to form.

