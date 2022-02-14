Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ February 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

CME USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In January 2022, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 19,660 lots (491,500 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 52,520 lots (1,313,000 metric tons).

Volume in the first three contract months were 9,760 which was about 50% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months were 18,710 which was about 36% of the total open interest.

Source: CME Group

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,313.00 per metric ton at the end of January 2022, creating a $213.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 23.7% to 37.6%, with an average of 30.0%.

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread Price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price decreased from $139.72 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $116.04 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$23.68.





Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $423.50 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $516.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $93.25.

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, decreased from $160.50 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $127.00 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$33.50.

Source: CME Group

* Based on USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures first nearby contract month that is not in the monthly averaging period. Contract month rolls at the beginning of each month.

** Defined as the differential of settlement price between CBOT Soybean Oil futures converted into USD/MT and USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

*** Defined as the differential of settlement price between USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures and European Low Sulphur Gasoil futures.

**** Calculated as the differential between the Refinitiv crude palm oil FOB Indonesia third forward month price and the settlement price of USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

