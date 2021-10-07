 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian And Steve Weiss Discuss How To Play Oil, Other Commodities Amid Energy Squeeze

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:47am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said there’s no doubt about there being a global squeeze on energy right now.

He pointed out that Russia was paying five times what America pays for natural gas. Unlike America, Europe isn't energy independent and will need to continue relying on Russia and other countries, which is impacting oil prices, he explained.

See Also: What is a Commodity? Definition & Trading Examples

Markets await the jobs report, due Friday, and how the Fed will respond to inflation, he added.

Steve Weiss pointed out that everyone was pushing commodities and it’s time to be cautious about them. The price of copper has broadly held up, but it's not a growth story, he said. Neither is aluminum or steel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian steve weissCommodities Markets Media Trading Ideas

