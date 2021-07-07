 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Takeaways From The EIA On Energy Market Volatility

Sam Corey , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
5 Takeaways From The EIA On Energy Market Volatility

The energy markets continue to be trending toward volatility, according to a new July report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Despite this, the EIA report makes a few conclusions about the near-term future of energy markets.

  • The EIA anticipates an increase in electricity sales and generation from renewable energy through 2022, specifically noting that the former will grow by 2.8% in 2021. Electricity sales are linked to the subsiding of the pandemic in the U.S.
  • Renewable energy is anticipated to increase to 23% of total electricity outputs in 2022, which is 3% higher than in 2020. Solar and wind are anticipated to carry much of the load.
  • Climate change in the form of droughts is anticipated to hit the hydropower industry in the northwest and in California, creating an 11% decrease in electricity from the renewable source in 2021. This may lead to a 12% hit in electricity developed from hydropower nationwide.
  • Global consumption of petroleum is anticipated to increase to about 9 million barrels per day from 2020 to 2022. This has a lot to do with the reopening of economies as the pandemic subsides in certain countries.
  • The rise in petroleum consumption will help stabilize gas prices to about $2.92 per gallon for the rest of the year in the U.S. and to $2.74 per gallon for 2022.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Energy Information AdministrationCommodities Economics Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com