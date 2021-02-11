Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Sunlight Financial CEO Joins 'SPACs Attack' To Talk Solar, Going Public And More

Zoltan Suranyi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Sunlight Financial CEO Joins 'SPACs Attack' To Talk Solar, Going Public And More

Sunlight Financial CEO Matt Potere joined the "SPACs Attack" show on Wednesday to talk about the company’s path to the NYSE, the solar market and more.

Going Public via SPAC: Sunlight is a leading U.S. residential solar financing platform that is going public through a merger with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ), which is affiliated with alternative asset management giant Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO).

“We are cash flow and income positive," Potere told Benzinga. "We did not need to raise capital, but the opportunity to be able to access the capital markets and to be able to do it through a SPAC sponsored by Apollo, is a tremendous opportunity for us."

About Sunlight Financial: Sunlight’s B-2-B-2-C fintech platform allows residential solar contractors to offer point-of-sale financing for homeowners, and has funded over $3.5 billion of loans through its platform to-date.

The company also counts Chamath Palihapitiya, Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman as investors via the PIPE, or private investment in public equity.

“We are really pleased with the support of the quality investors who are believing in our story and who are supporting us,” Potere said referring to the company’s investors.

Business Model: Benzinga asked Potere about the company’s B-2-B-2-C residential solar model.

Potere said people don’t wake up and go to buy solar; it's sold by sales people who go to customers' homes and explain to them how it works.

“Then we are the C-model partnered with 1000+ solar installers and home improvement contractors, this is the B-2-B model and they introduce us to the consumers once they decide that they want to use solar or make home improvements,” said Potere.

Solar Industry Prices: Benzinga asked Potere about the decreasing solar prices and increasing electric prices.

He said there are two trends now: the cost of solar is coming down because soft and solar equipment is getting cheaper. This makes solar less expensive on an absolute basis. Historically, the utility prices are increasing in a 2%-4% range, which makes utility power more expensive on a relative basis.

“If you put these two things together you get significant growth in the overall market,” he said

Buy Now Pay Later Model: Benzinga asked Potere about the company’s buy now pay later” model.

Typical solar system costs $30,000-35,0000.

“We are allowing customers to go solar with no money down, and because of how solar’s economic impact works customers can save money long-term,” Potere said.

About Partnerships: The company says it has relationships with nine of the 10 biggest solar installer companies and has 1,000+ home improvements and solar installers on its platform.

“We estimate that our partners generate 50% of the solar installations on the market.”

New Administration: At the end of 2020, the solar tax-credit was extended by two years by the Trump administration. Potere said Solar is a huge producer of jobs and has a big economic impact.

“Biden administration has been very vocal about their support very supportive for renewables and to help drive volume in this industry.”

Revenue Estimates: In the second half of 2020, Potere said the company originated $2 billion in annualized revenue volume.

“When you look out over the next couple of years and you look at our volume forecasts it’s certainly significant growth," he said.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APO + SPRQ)

Chamath Palihapitiya's 12 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking 2021 And Lifetime Performance
Low-Cost Hybrid Airline Sun Country To Go Public
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Apollo Global Management's Stock Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Matt Potere SolarCommodities Exclusives Markets Tech Media Interview Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com