Human Capital Management In Cannabis: Würk's New Tool Helps Identify Trends And Develop Strategies

Würk, the first human capital management (HCM) company in the cannabis industry, announced Tuesday the expansion of its industry-leading suite of HCM solutions to include its latest Würkforce Analytics tool. This tool is designed to help companies identify trends and develop data-driven, cost-effective strategies that maximize productivity and improve efficiency.

“As a business leader, I know just how hard it is to make important decisions in a fast-paced, highly-competitive industry,” stated Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. “Our innovative tools streamline the decision-making process. Whether it’s identifying drivers of overtime costs to ensuring pay equity and analyzing hiring trends, our latest solution empowers clients with the insights they need to run their businesses effectively and equitably.”

With Würkforce Analytics, users can view contextualized data, including recruiting, onboarding, compensation and workforce turnover costs. The analytics-based solution also offers in-depth information regarding each company’s workforce segmented by department and EEO classifications, providing employers with the data needed to maintain an equitable work environment. Würk regularly incorporates feedback from its clients and explores new avenues of innovation that continue to strengthen the tool’s ability to provide strategic takeaways that enhance business operations.

Würk’s latest analytics tool enhances the company’s library of intuitive human capital management solutions. The company leverages nearly a decade of experience to develop solutions that improve recruiting, human resources, scheduling, timekeeping, payroll and retirement planning.

In Sept. Würk partnered with The Baldwin Group BWIN to introduce a first-of-its-kind Employee Benefit Captive program. This innovative insurance collaboration aims to transform how legal cannabis companies manage and evaluate their health insurance benefits.

Courtesy of Handatko via Shutterstock