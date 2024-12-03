Ricki Lake Partners With Stone Road Farms To Launch Limited-Edition Cannabis Pouch

Actor, documentarian and Emmy-winning talk show host Ricki Lake has teamed up with California-based cannabis brand Stone Road Farms to launch a limited edition product Ricki Lake & Bake.

"I obviously believe in this medicine, and in Stone Road's brand and what they've built," Lake stated. "It is so aligned with where I am in my life, and I’m so happy to be bringing this out."

Ricki Lake & Bake, a half-ounce preground roll-your-own pouch made from Stone Road Farms' solventless bubble hash, is available now in dispensaries across California. The cannabis is grown on their 57-acre biodynamic farm in Nevada City, California, using high-quality buds without shake, filler or distillates. Each pouch includes bubble hash to enhance purity and potency, preserving a full-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profile. The packaging is 99% plastic-free and features a custom Ricki Lake sticker.

A Tribute To Lake's Career And Cannabis Advocacy

This collectible was created to reflect Ricki's personal affinity for the plant, "it's a tribute to her iconic career and long-standing cannabis advocacy," Stone Road Farm's founder & CEO Lex Corwin said in a statement. Corwin had the idea for the collaboration after visiting Lake at her house in Malibu and discovering that she consumes cannabis and even enjoys growing her own.

"It’s funny, when I did The Ricki Lake Show from my 20s to mid-30s, I was very much a disciple of Nancy Reagan," Lake added. "I was very judgmental and close-minded: ‘Just Say No.' I was indoctrinated and very fear-filled. It wasn’t until I married my second husband, my now sadly deceased husband, who turned me on to the idea that cannabis is a medicine. Now I live in Malibu and I started my own grow a few years ago. I think this is my third or fourth season we just harvested and I’m making the most beautiful medicine that I've come to love recreationally. My new beautiful husband Ross and I, our favorite thing to do is get high at night and giggle, have great conversations, get great sleep. I mean, I’m a believer that cannabis can really help just about anything."

Breaking Stigmas

Lake has been public about her cannabis use since 2018 when she partially financed and produced Weed The People. In this film, Lake and director Abby Epstein looked to shine a light on the vitality of medical marijuana, exploring the life-saving qualities of cannabis and profiling a number of families facing life-or-death situations. The film has inspired millions of viewers to think differently about using cannabis as medicine, helping break stigmas.

With a similar mission, she currently hosts the podcast The High Life with Ricki Lake, which explores “the best phase of her life” — midlife— covering personal growth, mental wellness, and, of course, weed.

