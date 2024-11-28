Europe's Top Cannabis Consumer Still Criminalizes Use, Forfeits Economic Gains

France maintains one of the strictest cannabis policies in Europe, prohibiting recreational use, possession and cultivation. Paradoxically, it also has the highest cannabis consumption rate on the continent. As the French government grapples with mounting public debt –currently at 112% of GDP– legalizing and taxing cannabis presents a potential fiscal lifeline.

France Could Unlock Major Gains By Legalizing

The country’s stringent laws lead to significant law enforcement costs and strain on the judicial system. According to The Guardian, approximately 200,000 people pass through the criminal justice system annually on drug-related charges, with substantial resources allocated to anti-cannabis efforts.

However, economic analysts consulted by The Guardian suggest that legalizing cannabis could alleviate France’s financial challenges. A 2019 study by an economic advisory board within the Prime Minister’s office estimated that legalization could generate €2.8 billion ($2.9 billion) in fiscal receipts and create up to 80,000 jobs.

High Anti-Cannabis Costs Amid Economic Strain

Legalization proponents argue it could also reduce gang-related crime by removing a lucrative market from criminal networks. Moreover, regulated sales might undercut illegal dealers and decrease street violence associated with drug trafficking.

These revenues, combined with savings on enforcement costs, could also provide much-needed relief as the government contemplates unpopular tax hikes and spending cuts. With national debt at €3.2 trillion and a budget deficit projected at 6% for 2024, cannabis could offer France a much-needed financial boost.

Future of French Medical Cannabis In Limbo

Meanwhile, despite the potential benefits of legalizing, France’s medical marijuana trial faces delays and political uncertainty. Originally set to end in March 2024, the program now hinges on a proposed amendment to extend it through 2025. Political delays have prevented alignment with European regulations, leaving the future of medical cannabis in limbo.

Without immediate action, over 2,000 patients could lose access to treatments, highlighting the need for a permanent framework.

Neighbors Diverge: Germany Lights Up

In contrast, Germany's cannabis market exemplifies a more progressive approach. Its Cannabis Control Act, enacted earlier this year, has spurred rapid growth. Sanity Group, a leading German cannabis company, reported tripling its revenue within a year due to regulatory changes. Germany's potential expansion into adult-use cannabis could further establish it as Europe's cannabis leader.

With evidence from neighboring countries and growing public discourse, France faces increasing pressure to reconsider its strict policies. Legalization could not only address fiscal challenges but also position France as a competitor in the burgeoning European cannabis industry.

