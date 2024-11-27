Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a letter published Tuesday, addressing the issue of the fentanyl crisis and broader drug-related challenges.

Her message emphasized cooperation over confrontation — whereas Trump has a penchant for the latter.

“Neither threats nor tariffs will solve the migration or the drug abuse phenomenon in the US,” Sheinbaum said, calling for collaborative solutions to mitigate the escalating drug crisis.

Migración y consumo de fentanilo no se atenderán con amenazas ni aranceles. México avanza con resultados en acciones integrales; la cooperación y el entendimiento son necesarios. El diálogo es el camino. pic.twitter.com/mwXkhUCwbL — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 26, 2024

Sheinbaum To Trump: Fentanyl ‘Is An Issue In Your Country’

“For humanitarian reasons, we have consistently expressed Mexico’s commitment to preventing the continuation of the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, which, moreover, is an issue of consumption and public health in your country,” Sheinbaum says in the letter, which she read during her usual morning conferences.

Sheinbaum detailed Mexico's recent measures, including enforcement actions by the armed forces and prosecutors. According to the data she shared, in 2024 alone, authorities seized large quantities of “various drugs”, confiscated over 10,340 firearms, and arrested more than 15,640 individuals for drug-related violence.

Furthermore, she noted Mexico’s legislative progress toward stricter penalties.

Not Us

Sheinbaum called attention to the illicit flow of chemical precursors from Asia, which enter North America through Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

She stressed that addressing this issue requires international collaboration: “It is publicly known that these precursors are smuggled into North America. This makes global cooperation imperative.”

The president juxtaposed the flow of drugs with the southbound illegal trafficking of firearms from the U.S. into Mexico.

She cited stark statistics: 70% of illegal weapons seized in Mexico originate in the U.S., fueling violence.

“The synthetic drugs are not consumed by us, and the weapons are not produced here. Yet, we bear the brunt of the deaths caused by organized crime in response to the demand for drugs in your country.”

‘Reciprocal Understanding And Cooperation’

Sheinbaum rejected the efficacy of punitive tariffs in addressing these challenges.

Instead, she urged for “reciprocal understanding and cooperation” between the two nations.

She noted that mutual economic ties, especially in industries like automotive manufacturing, would suffer under an antagonistic approach, leading to inflation and job losses on both sides of the border, and posed that both Mexico and the U.S. should work together on a mobility program instead of reinforcing the borders.

“I am convinced that North America's economic strength lies in preserving our commercial partnership. Dialogue is the best path toward understanding, peace, and prosperity for our nations,” she added.

Translations in this article were made by Rolando García

Cover: Shutterstock.