EU Will Supply Ukraine With Medical Marijuana But Industry Slow To Launch, Says Official

Ukraine Deputy Health Minister Maryna Slobodnichenko recently shared some updates regarding the country's medical marijuana program. Speaking with the Ukrainian News Agency, Slobodnichenko confirmed that the European Union is supportive of the program and ready to supply medical marijuana to Ukraine.

"They say, ‘Show us the consumers,' because they have stocks of medical cannabis ready to supply us," the minister said, according to translation. "However, we are talking about medicine here, so the consumer is not just anyone but patients suffering from specific medical conditions. As of now, no API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) for medical cannabis has been registered."

She explained that medical marijuana, even though permitted, has not been cultivated in Ukraine and is not being imported. According to Slobodnichenko, the issue is not a lack of regulation, but rather the manufacturer's reluctance to enter the market due to economic factors, as companies may need time for preparation and financial calculations.

Licenses for medical marijuana production have already been issued, including to Ukrainian companies, the minister noted.

Businesses Need More Time

Regarding the import of the active ingredient, Slobodnichenko explained that it is allowed but that the business sector needs more time to prepare.

"We held an informational meeting with the business community regarding medical cannabis regulation," Slobodnichenko said. "Around 80 companies attended and 10 expressed interest in cultivating medical cannabis in Ukraine. It may take a little more time for businesses to get started. The regulatory and electronic systems have only recently been implemented. By November-December of this year, we should be able to discuss this further. Perhaps by then, some companies will have registered the pharmaceutical ingredient, which will serve as a marker that the market is becoming active."

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials previously said cannabis is useful for overall health as it provides citizens with ways to deal with the pain, stress and trauma of the Russo-Ukrainian War. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry reported in September 2022 that over 90% of Ukrainians have developed at least one symptom of PTSD since the war started and that 57% are at risk of developing PTSD.

