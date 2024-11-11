UK Relaxes Hemp Rules, Skips Raising THC Limits Or Cutting Licensing Fees

The UK government announced changes to ease restrictions on hemp farming, but it did not make it clear if it plans to raise the THC limit for industrial hemp from 0.2% to 0.3%, writes Hemp Today.

Under the new rules, starting in the 2025 growing season, licensed growers will be allowed to plant hemp anywhere on a licensed farm. Previously, they had to indicate the exact spot where they were growing hemp plants. The maximum period for a license will be extended from three to six years and license applicants will be allowed to postpone the start date by up to one year. These changes will probably start ahead of the 2026 growing season.

Previously, the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) proposed raising the THC limit to 0.3%, aligning with international standards and expanding seed options for farmers. However, the government has not indicated plans to implement this change or reduce the high licensing fees, which currently stand at £4,700 ($6,060). ACMD suggested the licensing fees for hemp cultivation to be reduced to £580.



Read Also: Hemp Market Surge: How New Regulations Could Impact Growth

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

"These improvements to the licensing regime for industrial hemp are a positive step for farmers," said Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs."Recognizing that industrial hemp is a field-grown agricultural crop, these reforms will simplify the license application process and provide greater flexibility within the crop rotation, enabling farmers to fully realize the economic and environmental benefits of the crop."

The government noted that this reform aims to simplify the licensing process and provide more flexibility, but also reminded that cannabis is still a controlled substance, emphasizing strict enforcement against illegal use.

Continue reading on Hemp Today.

Recent Cannabis Developments

Meanwhile, families struggling to obtain life-saving medicine through the National Health Service (NHS) returned to Westminster last week, demanding change. Parents of children suffering from treatment-resistant epilepsy say their children have achieved seizure freedom with medical marijuana, thanks to cannabis’ effectiveness compared to conventional treatments.

A recent study revealed that allowing medical marijuana to be prescribed on the National Health Service (NHS) for chronic pain could save the national healthcare provider nearly £4 billion annually ($5.19 billion). The independent analysis of the economic case for prescribing medical cannabis on the NHS was commissioned by the Cannabis Industry Council (CIC) and Drug Science.

Another new research focused on illicit marijuana, revealed that as many as 90% of illegal cannabis samples tested in the UK contained contaminants, including mold, yeast, lead, E.coli or salmonella. This report combines data from several sources, including laboratory analyses of 60 illegal cannabis samples seized by law enforcement in Greater Manchester and Northumbria, surveys of current cannabis consumers and data from the Welsh Emerging Drugs database (WEDINOS).

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of Ryland zweifel via Shutterstock