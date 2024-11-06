Elon Musk And Joe Rogan Criticize Psychedelics And Big Pharma's Legacy Of Profit Over Public Health

In a recent conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan delivered a sharp critique of the pharmaceutical industry, bashing its history of prioritizing profit over public safety. Their discussion not only touched on well-known scandals like OxyContin and Vioxx but also ventured into the burgeoning psychedelics industry, suggesting a disconnect between groundbreaking mental health treatments and the restrictive practices of pharmaceutical companies.

A History Of Profits Over People

After discussing various topics such as video games, global warming and creatine, Rogan and Musk criticized pharmaceutical companies for prioritizing profit over public safety, citing the marketing of OxyContin and the Vioxx scandal as examples of corporate malfeasance. Rogan pointed out the industry’s history of misleading claims, such as OxyContin's false assertions of being non-addictive, while Musk highlighted the multi-billion-dollar lawsuits these companies have faced over safety misrepresentations.

Safe Medicines Vs. Questionable Ethics

Having reviewed the Vioxx case, Rogan remarked on the disconnect between groundbreaking research and corporate decisions driven by profit maximization. He commended the scientists and clinical researchers who work tirelessly to develop life-saving drugs, but observed that this dedication is often overshadowed by "money people" prioritizing shareholders. "They have an obligation to their shareholders…to make the most amount of money possible."

Musk agreed, pointing out the paradox of restricting therapeutic options like MDMA or psilocybin, substances that have shown potential in treating mental health issues, while widely available drugs continue to cause harm. "They should let MDMA through, honestly. I think that would actually help a lot of people," Musk said, referencing the reported benefits of MDMA and other psychedelics in alleviating conditions like PTSD and depression. Rogan expanded on this, sharing his perspective on psychedelics’ potential, particularly mushrooms and LSD, to encourage personal growth: “I've actually heard many people say that LSD or mushrooms or MDMA made them a better person." Musk nodded, adding, "Exactly…a rule for the FDA should be like, hey, look, if you can complete the sentence, legal or illegal, that blank made you a better person, actually."

Legalization And Regulation: A Demand For Objectivity

The conversation expanded to broader drug policy, where Rogan argued for objective, unbiased research into both legal and illicit drugs. He cited the need for comprehensive studies to ensure consumers receive accurate information, lamenting the lack of "unbiased, actual objective observers" in the field. Musk pointed out the repercussions of restrictive drug policies, suggesting that criminalizing certain drugs has fueled cartels and escalated the opioid crisis rather than curbing it. "You're not saving anybody by protecting them from themselves," Rogan concluded, noting how tainted street drugs can further endanger users.

Fine Line Between Therapeutic And Harmful

The conversation also touched on the nuances of addictive behaviors and the challenges surrounding prescribed stimulants, particularly Adderall. Musk and Rogan both described personal experiences with opioids and stimulants, highlighting how individual biochemistry affects responses to drugs. "I have actually seen people become much worse…if they take too much Adderall," Musk said. He acknowledged that, while beneficial for some, stimulants in high doses can lead to aggression and dependence.

While their discussion pointed to the pharmaceutical industry's impressive innovations, it also underscored a troubling legacy of deception. While multi-million dollar fines fail to prevent recurring scandals, the growing potential of psychedelics as therapeutic tools for mental health remains largely confined by outdated regulations and corporate interests.

Cover image COMEO / Shutterstock