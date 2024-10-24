170 Banks Now Armed With Data Insights: Green Check Rolls Out Cannabis Banking Solutions

Green Check, a leader in compliant cannabis banking solutions, has introduced a new portfolio management capability for its network of over 170 financial institutions (FIs).

This new module provides FIs with a portfolio-wide dashboard that enhances data analysis and offers custom product creation and detailed reporting features.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. You can’t afford to miss out if you're serious about the business.

Advanced Tools For Data-Driven Decisions

The dashboard allows financial institutions to build, explore and export customized services, improving account management by monitoring key growth indicators and potential churn risks.

With proactive account management tools, FIs can track portfolio and account-level valuations, sales trends and industry-wide comparisons.

Other features include task overviews, market landscape insights, and state-by-state forecasts based on growth models.

“Financial institutions need integrated data sources that reflect program and industry trends to make goal-oriented business decisions,” Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check, told Benzinga Cannabis.

He emphasized that FIs now have access to a comprehensive framework for setting goals and measuring progress, including forward-looking variables from a report commissioned with Whitney Economics and CTrust.

Read Next: Cannabis Rescheduling And Credit Risk: What Industry Insiders Are Saying