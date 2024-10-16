Online Mushroom Market Booms: Experts Say Be Very Careful

As psilocybin slowly gains acceptance as a potential mental health treatment, websites claiming to sell magic mushrooms are multiplying online, operating in a gray area of legality. As DoubleBlind reported, while psilocybin remains a Schedule I substance in the U.S., these sites are capitalizing on the possibility of future legalization, following a path similar to that of cannabis.

Safety Concerns Mount As Unregulated Psychedelics Hit The Web

A simple Google search reveals websites like Shroomsnearme.com, which connects users to local mushroom suppliers, and Fungimaps.com, which models itself after WeedMaps, offering directories of mushroom delivery services. Some sites, however, sell products directly to consumers, utilizing vague packaging and terminology to hint at their psychedelic content without explicitly stating it. A product like Ms. Mollie Cule tablets, for instance, claims to contain "pure mushroom essence," leaving buyers to interpret what that actually means.

The unregulated market is raising red flags among experts. Dr. Brian Pilecki, a licensed psilocybin facilitator in Oregon, notes the psychological risks involved when buyers don't fully trust their source. "Having any doubt [about] the environment or the situation can be seeds for paranoia, fear, or a number of adverse reactions during a psilocybin experience," he warns.

But as the industry continues to evolve, safety concerns remain. A recent investigation by DoubleBlind revealed that many psychedelic products, available both online and in stores, contain synthetic substances like 4-AcO-DMT. While some synthetic psychedelics are considered non-toxic, others may pose significant health risks due to the lack of regulation and quality control.

Legal Loopholes And Lack of Enforcement Drive Growth

Despite the risks, the market continues to grow, with many online vendors mimicking the rise of cannabis services before widespread legalization. Jodi Green, an attorney specializing in the regulatory landscape of cannabis and psychedelics, notes that these vendors are banking on the lack of federal enforcement. "People are simply agreeing to take the risk, assuming the federal government doesn't have the resources to chase after them."

As the psychedelic market grows, the legal landscape remains murky, leaving consumers to navigate a market with little assurance of product safety or legality. Until regulations are in place, experts continue to advise that the best rule for those experimenting with psychedelics remains: know and trust your source.

Cover image made with AI