Enveric Biosciences Advances Testing Of Its Non-Hallucinogenic Psychedelic

Enveric Biosciences ENVB, a biotechnology company specializing in neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics, revealed positive data from preclinical safety and pharmacology studies of its lead drug candidate, EB-003. The Massachusetts-based company announced that the results show the drug's ability to selectively target serotonergic receptors, offering potential benefits for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and addiction without inducing hallucinations.

What Happened: The in vitro studies demonstrated EB-003’s selective activity on serotonergic neuroreceptors while confirming its minimal off-target interactions. These findings reduce concerns about the adverse cardiovascular and central nervous system (CNS) events commonly associated with serotonin-like compounds.

Why It Matters: The studies, which examined EB-003's effects on a broad spectrum of biological targets, revealed that the compound did not show significant interaction with critical cardiovascular or CNS receptors. In particular, EB-003 showed no interaction with the hERG potassium channel or the serotonin receptor 5-HT2B, both of which are associated with severe cardiovascular risks such as pulmonary hypertension and valvular heart disease.

“From our perspective, positive results from this key in vitro safety screen further de-risk EB-003,” said Dr. Joseph Tucker, director and CEO of Enveric. “These results, along with previously reported antidepressant, anxiolytic and neuroplastogenic properties in animal models, enhance our confidence in this lead compound.”

The study also noted EB-003’s lack of activity on the M1 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor, a target known to influence cognition and perception, reducing the risk of CNS-related adverse reactions such as drug-induced delirium.

What’s Next: Following these encouraging preclinical results, Enveric plans to advance EB-003 into in vivo toxicology and safety pharmacology activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application by the third quarter of 2025, with clinical development set to begin by the year's end.

