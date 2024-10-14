Magic Mushroom Strains: Is There Really A Difference?

The debate over the effects of different psilocybin mushroom strains has long divided growers and users. Psilocybe cubensis varieties like Golden Teacher, B+ and Z-strain are often believed to have distinct psychedelic effects, leading to endless online discussions and confusion for newcomers trying to choose the “best” strain. However, as Double Blind reported, recent research suggests that these strains may be more alike than they are different.

For years, the phrase “a cube is a cube” has been used to downplay the idea that specific Psilocybe cubensis strains offer unique psychedelic experiences. This statement rejects the notion that one strain is inherently better for certain uses, like microdosing or intense trips, emphasizing that the differences are largely superficial.

The Science Behind Mushroom Strains

Psilocybin mushrooms belong to the genus Psilocybe, with Psilocybe cubensis being the most commonly cultivated species. Within this species, strains or varieties, such as B+, Golden Teacher, and others, have been differentiated by their appearance, ease of cultivation and purported effects. Yet, as Kevin McKernan et al. demonstrated in a genetic study of 81 strains, there is minimal difference between many strains, even when sold by various vendors. The lack of genetic consistency between strains across different suppliers highlights that most of these variations are not as distinct as once thought.

“Strains are often little more than marketing labels,” notes Ian Bollinger, a scientist known for his work with Oakland Hyphae’s Hyphae Cup, a potency-testing competition. According to Bollinger, “Potency has less to do with the strain itself and more to do with the supporting of the strain. The three major factors that go into a potent mushroom are how you cultivate it, its genetics, and, furthermore, how you treat it afterward.”

Cultivation Over Strain

The cultivation process plays a far greater role in determining the potency and quality of magic mushrooms than the specific strain being grown. In fact, even with genetically distinct strains like Penis Envy, known for its high psilocybin content, the difference in potency often comes down to how well the mushroom was grown, harvested and preserved. The data from the Hyphae Cup showed that, while Penis Envy is a common submission for potency testing, the results often overlap with those from other strains, further suggesting that cultivation techniques may overshadow any inherent genetic advantages.

Strains like Golden Teacher and B+ may have been originally named to denote specific traits, such as appearance or ease of growth, but over time, these traits become less reliable due to genetic drift and inconsistent spore-sharing practices. As Bollinger points out, only one of the key factors affecting potency is linked to genetics, making cultivation methods far more significant in determining the final product's effects.

The Future Of Mushroom Strains

A 2023 study compared the genetic diversity of 86 cultivated strains and 38 wild strains from Australia, revealing that domesticated strains have far less genetic diversity. This raises questions about the impact of domestication on Psilocybe cubensis, as selective breeding may have reduced traits like contamination resistance, making modern cultivated strains weaker than their wild counterparts.

Looking forward, many experts suggest that instead of focusing on specific strains, growers and consumers should prioritize learning about optimal cultivation practices and experimenting with different species. Wild species like Psilocybe cyanescens, known for their higher potency and resilience to contamination, offer exciting possibilities for both growers and psychonauts.

Until there's more conclusive research on the differences between strains, experts advice for new growers is simple: pick a strain you like the sound of and focus on refining your cultivation technique. As Bollinger says, “The real magic is in how you grow and handle your mushrooms.”

