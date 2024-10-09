Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Celebrates Best D9 THC Beverages Of 2024

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference came to a close on Wednesday, attendees were treated to the announcement of the winners of the 2024 Benzinga Hemp Beverage Competition. This year's awards showcased the top D9 THC-infused beverages in various categories, celebrating innovation and craftsmanship in cannabis beverages.

Here's a look at the standout products that took home the top honors.

Best D9 THC-Infused Tonic/Elixir

Winner: Drink Brez D9 THC-Infused Lemon Elderflower Tonic.

Known for its harmonious blend of THC, CBD, and Lion’s Mane, Drink Brez promotes a more approachable experience for consumers. Described as delivering "brighter colors, louder laughs, and tastier snacks," the tonic is gaining popularity for being a no-hangover alternative to alcohol, combining organic ingredients with federally legal THC.

Runner-up: Forward Beverage Co. D9 THC-Infused In-Fashioned Social Seltzer.

Forward Beverage Co. earned runner-up with its In-Fashioned Social Seltzer, which emphasizes providing alternatives to alcohol. This beverage, crafted to be savored socially, has been making waves in Wisconsin as a non-alcoholic option that doesn't leave anyone feeling left out.

Best D9 THC-Infused Soda

Winner: Mary Jones D9 THC-Infused Root Beer.

Mary Jones continued its legacy of crafting sodas with an extra kick by taking the top spot in the D9 THC-infused soda category. With a reputation for delivering exceptional flavors since 1996, Mary Jones' Root Beer is infused with cannabis while maintaining the same "best damn cane sugar soda" standards the company is known for.

Runner-up: Mary Jones D9 THC-Infused Berry Lemonade Soda.

Mary Jones’s Berry Lemonade Soda also earned accolades, securing runner-up in this category. Known for its bold flavors, this soda is another testament to the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Best D9 THC-Infused Seltzer

Winner: Share D9 THC-Infused Cucumber & Lime Seltzer.

Share took the top prize in the seltzer category with their refreshing Cucumber & Lime Seltzer. This beverage is produced with an emphasis on excellence, from "seed to table," ensuring quality cannabis is used in every sip.

Runner-up: Wynk D9 THC-Infused Juicy Mango Seltzer.

Wynk's Juicy Mango Seltzer claimed the runner-up position, winning over judges with its promise of consistency and balance. Wynk prides itself on delivering an exact dose with each can, allowing consumers to enjoy a reliably social experience.

Best D9 THC-Infused RTD (Ready to Drink)

Winner: Better Than Booze D9 THC-Infused Rosemary Grapefruit Paloma.

Better Than Booze took the spotlight in the RTD category with their Rosemary Grapefruit Paloma. Co-founded by Drea Groeschel, this beverage provides a refreshing alternative to traditional alcoholic cocktails. Inspired by the desire to "swap out regular wine for a better alternative," the drink replicates classic cocktail flavors without the hangover.

Runner-up: Howdy D9 THC-Infused Paloma.

Howdy's Texas-born D9 THC-infused Paloma earned the runner-up award with its Cosmic Cowboy branding and focus on low-dose, fast-acting beverages. Known for being ‘best-served cold and enjoyed socially,’ Howdy is gaining a reputation for making cannabis-infused drinks that are both effective and enjoyable.

Best D9 THC-Infused Coffee/Tea

Winner: Howdy D9 THC-Infused Sweet Tea.

Howdy returned to the winner's circle, taking the top prize in the D9 THC-infused coffee/tea category with their Sweet Tea. A smooth blend of classic Southern flavors infused with THC, this drink is redefining what tea can be.

Runner-up: Squoze D9 THC-Infused Ahhhnold Kush Tea & Lemonade.

Squoze secured the runner-up award with their Ahhhnold Kush Tea & Lemonade. Known for being "squoze from fresh fruit," Squoze is making a name for itself by infusing traditional beverages with bold, cannabis-infused twists.

With the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference now concluded, these award-winning beverages continue to shine as leaders in the growing THC-infused beverage market. Look out for more insights and innovations from the cannabis industry's top players.

Photo by Wendy Davis.