Cannabinoids Show Promising Anti-Cancer Potential Yet Mechanisms Remain Unclear, New Study

Recent studies have spotlighted the anticancer capabilities of cannabinoids like delta-9 THC, CBD and CBG and their potential to inhibit tumor growth and improve palliative care.

Despite mounting experimental evidence supporting these cannabis compounds' effectiveness in various cancers, the underlying mechanisms remain unknown.

Key Anticancer Activities Of Cannabinoids

A comprehensive review published in late September in Discover Oncology explores how cannabinoids can modulate signaling pathways critical for cancer cell survival and growth. Researchers underline the pressing necessity to establish standardized therapeutic protocols, especially considering the mixed results cannabinoids have demonstrated across different cancer types.

“Cannabinoids, including Δ9-THC, CBD, and CBG, exhibit significant anticancer activities such as apoptosis induction, autophagy stimulation, cell cycle arrest, anti-proliferation, anti-angiogenesis, and metastasis inhibition,” the authors report.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Research And Regulatory Hurdles For Cannabinoid Treatments

Yet, despite these promising attributes, the clinical application of cannabinoids is hampered by challenges such as variability in composition, psychoactive effects, regulatory hurdles and the absence of standardized dosing practices. These factors underscore the critical gaps in research, particularly concerning the clinical efficacy and safety profiles of cannabinoids, preventing their full potential from being realized in medical practice.

The legal and regulatory landscape remains a barrier to integrating cannabinoids fully into cancer treatment regimens. The discrepancies between federal and state laws, especially in the U.S., complicate the research and approval processes, limiting accessibility of these potentially lifesaving compounds.

Read Also: Cannabinoids With Chemotherapy For Breast Cancer: Psychedelics Biotech Inks $61M License Deal For Patented Methods

Call For More Cannabinoid Cancer Therapies Research

The authors stressed the need for a deeper understanding of how cannabinoids interact with cancer signaling pathways. “Despite the evident anti-cancer properties of cannabinoids from numerous experimental results, the exact mechanisms of action still require extensive research.” This gap in knowledge fuels the cautious approach researchers and healthcare professionals take when considering cannabinoids in mainstream cancer therapies.

While cannabinoids are celebrated for their potential in reducing nausea and pain in cancer patients, the scientific community remains cautious, calling for more robust data beyond small-scale or preclinical studies. Consequently, despite promising preliminary findings, cannabinoids have yet to be conclusively proven as effective anticancer agents in clinical settings.

By advancing our understanding of how cannabinoids modulate cancer signaling pathways, there is potential to harness these compounds more effectively in oncology. Such advancements could lead to novel treatment strategies, offering hope for improved patient outcomes and expanded therapeutic options in cancer care.

Read Next: