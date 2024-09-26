Minnesota Moves Forward With Psilocybin Therapy Plan, Eyes Broader Psychedelic Reforms

The Minnesota Psychedelic Medicine Task Force (PMTF) is making strides toward finalizing a set of recommendations on how the state might regulate psychedelic substances, including psilocybin, MDMA and LSD. According to Marijuana Moment, the group has already approved the creation of a state-regulated clinical psilocybin therapy program and allocated funding for research into the therapeutic potential of these substances. However, broader reforms, such as eliminating penalties for personal possession, remain unresolved.

The workgroup, created by legislation signed into law by Governor Tim Walz in 2023, is tasked with advising lawmakers on the legal, medical and policy frameworks for psychedelic medicine. PMTF is expected to submit a comprehensive report by January 1, 2025, but ongoing debates within the task force reflect broader societal tensions surrounding psychedelic decriminalization.

Green Light For Research Funding And Psilocybin-Assisted Therapies, Decriminalization Still Under Debate

At the September 9 meeting, the task force voted 16-3 in favor of state-regulated clinical access to psilocybin-containing mushrooms, despite the absence of one member. The group also agreed on allocating research funds to study psilocybin, MDMA and LSD, focusing on their potential therapeutic applications. However, other key recommendations, such as the decriminalization of personal-use amounts of psychedelics and the regulation of synthetic psychedelics like LSD and MDMA, remain under discussion.

Scott Smith, a representative of the Minnesota Department of Public Health, declined to comment on the status of these unresolved issues. “We wouldn't want to pre-empt the minutes approval and publication process,” he said.

Divide Within The Task Force

One of the notable dynamics within the task force is the divide between state agency representatives and lawmakers, with the former group often more hesitant to support broader reforms. Kurtis Hanna, a drug reform advocate, noted that this divide reveals the positions of various state agencies on psychedelics. “They didn't necessarily stand in the way of all proposals, and it sort of forced them to be on the record about what they're not adamantly and vehemently opposed to,” Hanna said.

Despite some resistance, lawmakers on the panel, including Rep. Andy Smith (DFL), who sponsored the bill creating the task force, as well as Republican members, seem more inclined toward reform. This could be a promising sign for advocates pushing for broader decriminalization measures.

Next Steps For Psychedelic Reform In Minnesota

The task force will continue its discussions in the coming months, with the next meeting scheduled for October. While the final recommendations are due by January, the group says it will remain active until mid-2025, providing ample time for further exploration of Minnesota’s future in psychedelic regulation.

Cover image made with AI