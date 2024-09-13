Cannabis consumption among adults aged 50 and older is on the rise, according to findings from the University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging (NPHA).

The poll reveals that 21% of older adults used a cannabis product containing THC in the past year, with 12% using it at least monthly.

Reasons Older Adults Are Using Cannabis

The poll highlights several reasons older adults are incorporating cannabis into their routines. Main findings indicate that cannabis is playing an increasingly significant role in addressing common health concerns in older populations. Among users, 81% said they consume cannabis to relax or feel good.

Additionally, 68% use it to improve sleep, 63% for pain relief, and 53% for mental health support.

The NPHA poll uses a rigorous methodology to ensure accurate representation. Conducted twice a year online and by telephone, the poll includes a sample of more than 2,600 adults aged 50 and older with a nationally representative panel of U.S. households. Results from the poll are consistent with previous studies that show an increase interest in cannabis among this demographic group.

Erin Bonar, Ph.D., an addiction psychologist and collaborator on the poll, notes that "the data reflects how cannabis use has become a regular part of health management for many adults 50 and older."

Chart from NPHA Survey

Open To Conversation

Despite the widespread use of cannabis among older adults, many users have yet to discuss it with their healthcare providers.

According to the survey, only 56% of monthly cannabis users reported discussing their cannabis consumption with their doctor. Jeffrey Kullgren, M.D., the poll's director, emphasizes the importance of having open conversations with healthcare professionals, especially for those who are also using prescription medications.

“Talking about cannabis use with your healthcare provider can help identify potential drug interactions and ensure it's being used safely," Kullgren explained.

Further Insights

Somewhat concerning, the poll sheds light on unrecommended behaviors associated with cannabis use.

Among those who use cannabis at least once a year, 20% admitted to driving within two hours of consumption, which is can be a dangerous practice. The percentage rises to 27% among those who use cannabis monthly.

As legalization expands across the U.S., many older adults are turning to cannabis for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

