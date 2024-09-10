Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced new actions to regulate psychoactive cannabis products in the state.

Their decision follows California's crackdown on hemp, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, which has sparked concern among industry leaders.

Missouri’s new actions to combat unregulated cannabis, introduced through a joint task force between the Attorney General's Office (AGO) and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) aim to combat the spread of unregulated psychoactive hemp products.

Governor Parson echoed a familiar argument citing the protection of children as a primary reason for the crackdown.

“Together, with the help of the Attorney General and his team, we will root out these cannabis products being deceptively marketed to our children until such time the General Assembly provides the statutory framework for commonsense regulations,” Parson said in a press conference.

‘Protect The Children’

“We are building on our existing investigation into these harmful, illicit products by formalizing a unit within my Consumer Protection Division that will be dedicated to investigating referrals from the ATC” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will enforce the law to protect our children every step of the way."

The AGO and ATC will form a joint task force. Under this partnership, the ATC will investigate its licensees selling unregulated psychoactive cannabis products, collect evidence of deceptive marketing and refer cases to the AGO. In response, the AGO will create a specialized unit within its Consumer Protection division to review these referrals.

This unit will use the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA) to take legal action against licensees engaging in prohibited practices related to psychoactive cannabis products.

Missouri Hemp And Cannabis Battle Intensifies

Missouri’s recent crackdown on intoxicating hemp products adds further weight to the state’s aggressive approach toward regulating cannabis derivatives.

Parson recently ordered the removal of “adulterated” hemp products, citing again significant rise in cannabis poisoning cases among children as a key driver behind the regulations. Parson's actions mirror those in California, targeting psychoactive compounds like delta-8 THC under the banner of child safety.

The move has sparked outrage from industry leaders and legal pushback from groups like the Missouri Hemp Trade Association. The group argues that the regulations threaten small businesses and limit consumer access to legal products.

Unregulated Cannabis: Nationwide Dispute

With the hemp industry increasingly in the crossfire, the state’s enforcement measures are expected to have serious implications for businesses as they struggle to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will continue to embargo unregulated psychoactive cannabis food products that don’t meet state and federal requirements. Since September 1, DHSS has inspected 64 facilities and found 39 locations with unregulated cannabis products on shelves. To date, 8,929 products have been embargoed through these actions, the Office of the Governor says.

These regulations come after California's Governor Gavin Newsom emergency measures banning THC in hemp products, which have prompted an outcry from industry stakeholders and praised by the beer industry.

Hemp leaders argue that such regulations will severely hurt small businesses and limit consumer access to legal, non-intoxicating products.

Missouri's decision to double these efforts is likely to have significant consequences for the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Office of Governor Michael L. Parson