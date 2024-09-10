Moxy: The Short, Intense Psychedelic High Sweeping The Globe

Moxy, known formally as 5-MeO-MIPT, is a powerful synthetic psychedelic that has gained momentum in recent years. Initially synthesized in the 1980s, the compound remained relatively obscure until the early 2000s, when interest in psychedelics grew, particularly among those exploring their therapeutic potential. Today, Moxy is becoming increasingly popular among recreational users worldwide, noted for its brief but intense psychedelic experience.

What Is Moxy?

First synthesized in 1985 by psychedelics pioneers Alexander and Ann Shulgin and David B. Repke, Moxy is a synthetic tryptamine, chemically related to serotonin and other psychedelics like psilocybin and DMT. Its synthesis arose from tests that looked at how small changes in the chemical structure of a drug could influence the effects it produces when consumed. Despite its short duration —usually lasting 15 to 45 minutes—Moxy is highly potent, with users typically consuming doses between 2 mg and 10 mg. The experience is characterized by profound perceptual changes, vivid hallucinations and feelings of ego dissolution. Unlike longer-lasting psychedelics like LSD or psilocybin, Moxy's effects are known for peaking quickly and subsiding within minutes, which can make the experience overwhelming for those unprepared for the intensity.

A Global Trend

Moxy's global rise can be attributed to the growing interest in psychedelics, both for recreational and therapeutic purposes. In Europe, countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands have seen a steady increase in its use, particularly within psychedelic microdosing circles and those interested in exploring alternative mental health treatments. Early reports indicate that about 5% of psychedelic users in these regions have experimented with Moxy.

In the United States and Canada, the substance has gained a foothold within psychedelic communities. With the broader acceptance of substances like psilocybin and MDMA, many users are beginning to explore lesser-known psychedelics, including Moxy.

Australia and New Zealand are also seeing the rise of Moxy, though its presence remains limited. In these regions, small communities are experimenting with the compound, and harm reduction organizations are starting to address its use within the broader psychedelic context.

Safety And Harm Reduction

Given its potency, Moxy poses several safety challenges. The intensity of its effects at low doses increases the risk of psychological distress, particularly for first-time users. As with many psychedelics, Moxy acts on serotonin receptors in the brain, specifically the 5-HT2A receptor, which is responsible for its hallucinogenic properties. This makes Moxy a powerful substance that can trigger profound emotional and cognitive experiences.

Many harm reduction groups emphasize the importance of education around its use. Safe consumption practices, such as careful dosing, the presence of a sober trip sitter and using the substance in controlled environments, are essential to mitigating the risks. Additionally, because Moxy is not as widely studied as other psychedelics, its long-term effects are still not fully understood, making harm reduction efforts even more critical.

Legal Landscape

Moxy's legal status varies widely across the globe. In some countries, it remains in a legal gray area, while in others, it is covered under broad psychoactive substance bans. In the United States, while Moxy is not explicitly scheduled, is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance in the states of Florida, Louisiana and Minnesota. Possession and sale of Moxy for human consumption also remains illegal due to the Federal Analogue Act, which allows authorities to regulate substances similar to already controlled drugs.

Two years ago, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considered classifying moxy and four similar substances as high-risk controlled substances. Public pushback prompted the DEA to request a new scientific review, allowing moxy research to continue.

Future Research And Therapeutic Potential

Recently, Mindstate Design Labs announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency had approved an early-stage clinical trial involving Moxy. This trial will investigate whether the substance can treat mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and PTSD.

This development is notable in light of recent challenges faced by the psychedelics community. In August, the FDA rejected the use of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) in combination with talk therapy to treat PTSD, citing concerns over clinical trials conducted by Lykos Therapeutics. Despite this setback, researchers remain optimistic. Interestingly, David Hough, a pharmaceutical industry expert now advising Lykos, is also leading Mindstate's Moxy research, indicating continuity in efforts to push psychedelic treatments into mainstream medicine.

