A new study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports found that usage among adults has surged, but teenage cannabis use maintained its yearly levels.

The study, which analyzed data from over 543,000 people between 2013 and 2022, offers a closer look at how legalization and shifting attitudes have reshaped the social adoption of cannabis, reported The Guardian.

Another notable finding is the rise in cannabis consumption among adults with higher incomes and college degrees. Researchers crunched the numbers coming from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) to examine trends across various demographics.

Teen Use Holds Steady

Despite concerns that cannabis legalization might drive increased use among teenagers, the data shows otherwise. The outcome is strong, since it coincides with a previous study on the matter.

In fact, while use among teens has remained between 6% and 7% over the last decade according to the new study, previous studies have even showed a decrease among this demographic group.

“We expected to see an increase, especially with the broader legalization and availability,” said Dr. Delvon Mattingly, lead author of the study and a behavioral science professor at the University of Kentucky. “But the data show that teen use has remained surprisingly flat.”

Experts believe that strict regulations preventing dispensaries from selling to minors have played a role. Dispensaries often enforce age verification using ID scans, which reduces the chances of illegal access.

Read Also: Daily Cannabis Consumption Outpaces Daily Alcohol Use In The US For The First Time, New Study Shows

Cannabis Use Climbs Among Rich And Educated Adults

Overall cannabis consumption has increased among adults, particularly those with higher incomes and college degrees. Individuals in households earning $75,000 or more per year nearly doubled their usage, from 5.89% in 2013 to 13.20% in 2022. Likewise, usage among college graduates rose sharply from 4.48% to 12.42% during the same period.

This increase highlights how legalization has led to the normalization of cannabis. Experts suggest that changing public attitudes have fueled this increase, especially among wealthier, educated Americans.

“With legalization, cannabis has become more normalized, especially among higher-income groups,” Mattingly noted. “People are using it recreationally and for medical reasons, particularly for managing pain and anxiety.”

Shifting Public Perception

Jordan Gette, a postdoctoral fellow at the Rutgers Center of Alcohol and Substance Use Studies, noted, “We see celebrities and professional athletes endorsing cannabis products, which has helped shed its stigma.”

This shift has also been aided by dispensaries opening in affluent areas, making cannabis more accessible to wealthier demographics.

Medical cannabis also played a role in this shift. In states where medical cannabis is legal, many older adults now turn to it to treat chronic conditions. “Higher income is often correlated with access to healthcare, and medical cannabis is increasingly being used to manage chronic conditions like pain,” Mattingly added.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Racial And Ethnic Patterns

The study also brought to light notable racial and ethnic trends.

Statistics show a higher prevalence among non-Hispanic multiracial individuals, with over 25% reporting having used in 2022. This group had the highest rate of cannabis consumption compared to other racial and ethnic categories.

Mattingly emphasized the importance of continuing research that includes multiracial individuals. “These findings underscore the importance of including multiracial populations in future research,” Mattingly said.

Cannabis And Hallucinogen At Record Highs

In addition to these findings, another recent study from the University of Michigan's Monitoring the Future (MTF) survey showed that cannabis and hallucinogen among U.S. adults reached a historically high level in 2023.

According to the survey, 42% of young adults aged 19 to 30 reported using cannabis in the past year, with 10% engaging in daily consumption. Similarly, among adults aged 35 to 50, 29% reported having consumed in the past year, with 8% using it daily.

The MTF survey also noted an increase in hallucinogen use.