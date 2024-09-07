Zurich Cannabis Study Shows Positive First-Year Results, Approach Focused On Consumer Health

It's been one year since the Zurich launched its cannabis study “Züri Can – Cannabis with Responsibility," enabling adults to legally obtain marijuana products and the first results are positive. The study enabled people aged 18 and older to access THC-containing hash and flower products from approved outlets, including pharmacies, social clubs, and the Zurich Drug Information Center.

"Initial results show high satisfaction with the product and prevention offerings at distribution points," read the press release issued jointly by the City of Zurich, the University of Zurich and the Psychiatric University Hospital Zurich.

City councilor Andreas Hauri, head of Zurich’s Department of Health and Environment, commented, “With ‘Züri Can – Cannabis with Responsibility,’ Zurich is taking a bold and innovative approach to drug policy. Our approach focuses on the health of consumers and shows that modern prevention efforts can go hand in hand with controlled access to cannabis products. We are delighted that the project has been so well-received and will provide valuable insights for future drug policy.”

Initial Results

The project, set to run until October 2026, currently has around 2,100 participants. Two percent of applications were rejected for health reasons. So far, around 150 participants have left the study for various reasons, such as failing to complete the biannual survey or deciding to stop using cannabis.

Per the report, more than half of the participants consume cannabis at least four times a week and most participants report good health. The distribution points offer advice and guidance, promoting safer consumption methods. Participants are satisfied with the services, as 90% rate the staff at the outlets as competent.

“Individual counseling on harm reduction and health promotion is particularly important. We are pleased that the free consultations are being well-received,” stated project manager Barbara Burri.

In the first 12 months, approximately 36,000 sales were made at the distribution points, amounting to around 300 kg of cannabis products sold. As many as 88% of participants are satisfied with the quality of the products offered. However, some participants expressed a desire for more variety and options. To meet this demand, four new flower products will be introduced in the second year, bringing the total to 13 cannabis products available.

Upcoming surveys will examine whether participants’ knowledge and behavior regarding safer consumption have improved and how their health and social situations evolve in the long term.

