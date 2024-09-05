In Idaho, where medical marijuana legalization has repeatedly failed to make the ballot, activists are now steering toward a non-commercial cannabis legalization initiative slated for the 2026 election. This shift, spearheaded by the Kind Idaho campaign, comes after the group’s latest attempt to gather sufficient signatures fell short.

Challenges Behind Idaho’s Medical Cannabis Initiative

Joe Evans, the campaign's treasurer and military veteran, revealed the pivot was due to insufficient resources and community support which hindered previous campaigns, as reported by Marijuana Moment. The latest medical initiative, while thorough, encountered significant logistical challenges. High printing costs and a lengthy, complex text made it difficult for voters to understand quickly. As a result, the campaign collected only 20,000 of the 70,000 signatures needed.

However, despite the challenges, Kind Idaho remains committed to its cause. "It covered an entire medical program," Evans said, describing the previous initiative as a "wall of text" that detailed the role of the state Department of Health and Human Services, the process for adding qualifying conditions and other regulatory elements.

Idaho’s Harsh Penalties For Marijuana Users

Historically, Idaho has maintained some of the most stringent marijuana laws in the United States. Simple possession can lead to a year in jail and cultivation of even a single plant is a felony. Despite these restrictive laws, support for cannabis reform remains high among state residents. A 2022 poll commissioned by The Idaho Statesman found that 68% of respondents favored legalizing medical cannabis.

Kind Idaho’s New Strategy For 2026 Ballot

The revamped initiative seeks to eliminate criminal and civil penalties for cannabis consumption, possession and home cultivation strictly for personal use. This simplified proposal allows possession limits up to three ounces, although public consumption would remain prohibited.

This strategic pivot to a decriminalization approach reflects the broader frustrations with the state's tough stance on cannabis and the public’s desire to mitigate these harsh penalties without commercializing the drug. “They don't want it sold here; they just don't want people getting arrested for it,” Evans stated, capturing the sentiment of Idaho voters.

As Kind Idaho prepares to submit this new proposal by September 17, the campaign is optimistic about gathering the necessary signatures by November 2026. This initiative, distinct from commercial legalization efforts, emphasizes personal freedom over market creation, aligning with Idaho’s stance on cannabis.

While previous efforts focused on establishing a medical cannabis framework, this leaner initiative could potentially resonate more with voters who are wary of extensive regulatory structures but still support reducing penalties for cannabis users. As Idaho continues to resist the commercial cannabis trend, this measure represents a middle ground, aiming to protect users from criminal records without introducing a regulated market.

