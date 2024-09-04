The Night Eric Clapton Was Slipped LSD: Guitarist George Terry On The Chaos Of Touring In The '70s

In a recent interview with Guitar World, George Terry, former guitarist and sideman to Eric Clapton, shed light on some of the more tumultuous moments of their time together in the mid-1970s. While Clapton’s struggles with addiction and recovery are well-documented, Terry said that not all of Clapton’s "bad nights" on the road were due to his own choices.

Clapton’s LSD Incident

Terry recalled one particularly unusual incident during a show in Australia when Clapton was unknowingly dosed with LSD, leaving him temporarily incapacitated. "We did a show in Australia where someone dosed Eric with LSD," Terry remembered. "And I had to take over doing a few tunes. [But] in my opinion, Eric actually plays great, even after having a few drinks."

Keeping Things Fresh

This incident, Terry noted, was part of a larger dynamic on the road. While Clapton's drinking sometimes affected performances, there were other challenges, such as health issues and the sheer grind of life on tour. Terry explained that Clapton would sometimes have him "step in more than usual," which led to spontaneous extended versions of songs and on-the-fly improvisation during shows.

Terry's experience as a session musician made him well-prepared for these curveballs. Prior to joining Clapton, he worked as part of the in-house crew at Criteria Studios in Miami, which allowed him to handle unexpected moments with ease. "Eric had me step in more than usual at any time," Terry said, indicating that the fluidity of their live performances was often a deliberate attempt to keep the music fresh.

From Jams To Hits

Reflecting on his early interactions with Clapton, Terry shared how their working relationship began. He first met the blues legend at Criteria Studios, offering him a ride and inviting him to join the in-house band for some informal jams. Clapton took him up on the offer, and after playing together, it wasn't long before they collaborated on what would become one of Clapton's most famous albums, “461 Ocean Boulevard.” Terry recalled how Clapton became enamored with reggae after they jammed to Bob Marley's “Burnin'”, which led to the inclusion of the hit "I Shot the Sheriff" on the album.

In addition to his work with Clapton, Terry went on to play on several iconic hits of the ’70s and ’80s, including “Islands in the Stream” and ABBA's “Voulez-Vous.” Despite the chaos that sometimes accompanied life on the road, Terry’s memories of his time with Clapton remain a testament to the resilience and creativity that emerged during one of rock’s greatest decades.

Clapton's Recovery And Advocacy For Addiction Support

Clapton eventually overcame his addiction in the late 1980s and has since dedicated himself to helping others struggling with substance abuse, raising millions for addiction recovery and founding the Crossroads Recovery Center in 1998.

Cover image courtesy of Grahame Jenkins