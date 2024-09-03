Psychedelic Church Opens In Colorado Springs, CO Making History

In a dimly lit basement painted in deep forest green, Benji "Dez" Dezaval leads a small group in a discussion about community and pride. At first glance, it could be mistaken for a typical group therapy session. But as the clock nears 6 p.m., the unique nature of this gathering becomes clear. Attendees prepare to receive a "communal gift" – a choice of 2 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms, a set of seven microdoses or a 10mg dose of DMT.

This is "Colorado's Psychedelic Church," a place where spirituality, community and psychedelics intersect. As The Colorado Sun reported, Dezaval, who goes by Teopixqui Dez, meaning "guard of God" in Aztec, founded the church after a transformative experience with psilocybin mushrooms led him to believe that he was called to help others heal through these substances.

The church operates under the provisions of Colorado's Proposition 122, passed in 2022, which decriminalized the use of psilocybin for adults over 21. While the state's laws allow for the sharing of psychedelics in contexts of counseling, spiritual guidance and community-based use, the concept of a "psychedelic church" is still a novel idea, pushing the boundaries of what these laws can accommodate.

Among other natural wonders, Colorado Springs – population 491,441- is known for being the base of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command.

A Safe Space For Exploration

The church provides a safe and educational environment for those interested in exploring psychedelics. Dezaval, a former mental health worker, emphasizes that everything offered is free, describing it as an "act of wellness." He carefully screens attendees to ensure they are of legal age and then provides them with safety information, including a dosing guide and warnings about potential interactions with antidepressants.

"Everything is provided for free as an act of wellness," says Dezaval, highlighting his commitment to making these experiences accessible while ensuring they are approached with respect and caution.

The church has become a hub for a diverse community, drawing people from various backgrounds, including veterans like Reyes Saucedo, who credits psychedelics with helping him overcome suicidal thoughts and gain a new perspective on life. Saucedo, now inspired to start his own nonprofit for veterans, praises the growing openness to the idea of discussing the therapeutic potential of psychedelics within organizations like the Veterans Administration.

Navigating New Legal And Social Terrain

As Colorado's psilocybin industry begins to take shape, the state is implementing regulations that cover everything from waste disposal to product labeling. These new rules are part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of psychedelic-assisted therapies, which are set to become more widely available in 2025.

In Colorado Springs, where the sale of recreational marijuana is still prohibited, the city's leadership is cautiously observing the development of psychedelic initiatives like Dezaval's church. The mayor's office has acknowledged the church's existence but has not yet taken a formal stance, choosing instead to monitor the state's evolving guidelines.

Erasing The Stigma Around Psychedelics

For many, the church represents more than just a place to access psychedelics. It is also a sanctuary where people can connect, learn and break down the stigma surrounding these substances. Attendees like Livia Demopoulous and Tori Honour, who have used psilocybin to manage depression and ADHD, see the church as an inclusive space that fosters community among those who might otherwise feel marginalized.

"He's very educational, which we love. We're very big on education and people understanding what they are getting," Honour told The Colorado Sun, reflecting the church's emphasis on informed and responsible use.

The church's appeal lies in its ability to create a "third space" – a community hub where people can gather outside of home, work or school. It's a place where individuals, many of whom identify as LGBTQ+ or neurodivergent, can find support, connection and, if they choose, the opportunity to explore the therapeutic potential of psychedelics.

New Chapter In Psychedelic Use

As Colorado's first psychedelic church, Dezaval's initiative marks a significant shift in how psychedelics are perceived and utilized in the state. While the journey is just beginning, the church's focus on community, education and safe practice could pave the way for new models of healing and spiritual exploration.

"I have dedicated myself entirely to this — this is my full-time job," says Dezaval, who adds that he’s optimistic about the future of his church despite the financial challenges. "This might be me being a little idealistic — I know that what we're doing is good. I'll find the money, I'll find it somehow."

