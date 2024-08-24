Missouri Appeals Court Orders Expungement Of THC Possession Convictions

In a significant legal ruling, the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District has mandated the expungement of THC possession convictions, aligning them with marijuana possession cases under the state's voter-approved legalization law, the Ammendment 3. As reported by Marijuana Moment, this decision overturns a previous trial court ruling that, with support from state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, had drawn a distinction between THC and cannabis, thereby excluding THC convictions from the expungement process.

Court Overturns Previous Ruling On THC Vs. Marijuana Distinction

The case in question involved an individual who was stopped by a state trooper in 2017 and subsequently charged with possession of both marijuana and THC. While the marijuana conviction was expunged under Missouri’s legalization law, the THC conviction was initially upheld by the Lafayette County prosecutor's office, which argued that it fell outside the law’s scope. However, the appeals court disagreed, ruling that the law's provisions include all constituents of marijuana, including THC.

Appeals Court Clarifies Expungement Law Scope

The court’s opinion emphasized that marijuana-infused products—defined as items infused, coated or mixed with marijuana or its extracts, including THC—are covered under the expungement provisions of Amendment 3. The ruling asserts that "possession of small amounts of marijuana-derived THC are eligible for expungement," as these products constitute "marijuana-infused products" as per the law.

Implications For THC Convictions Across Missouri

Dan Viets, Missouri NORML coordinator and national board chair of NORML, hailed the decision as a significant victory for those seeking justice under the new law. "The decision is a clear rebuke of Attorney General Bailey's efforts to prevent expungement from taking place in as many cases as possible," he stated to KCTV5.

Statewide Expungement Efforts: Progress And Challenges

The broader impact of this ruling is yet to be fully realized, as it remains unclear how many additional THC possession convictions could now be eligible for expungement. Missouri’s officials had already expunged over 100,000 marijuana cases during the first year of legalization. However, some courts have missed deadlines for felony expungements, and only a fraction of the funds allocated for the record-clearing process have been spent.

Cover image made with AI