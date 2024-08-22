Detroit’s Corktown is set to introduce its . Wake-N-Bakery, originally from Chicago, will open its doors at 1441 Elizabeth Street.

Explore THC And CBD-Infused Menu Options

The establishment, formerly home to Michigan & Trumbull, is nearing completion with its vivid, cannabis-themed murals and modern decor. The menu offers a unique twist with beverages starting THC-free, allowing patrons to customize their drinks with THC infusions. The range includes a light 10-milligram dose to a potent 100-milligram option. Additionally, THC-infused pastries and CBD products for dogs highlight the bakery’s diverse offerings. This development was reported by Serena Maria Daniels, editor at Eater Detroit.

Founded in early 2020 by Brianna Banks and Mohamed Lofty, Wake-N-Bakery plans to expand further, with a new location planned for Grand Rapids. The Corktown site is managed by Detroit-based Adriana Plazas and Nicole Cebalt, ensuring local leadership.

Navigating Zoning Challenges For Detroit Cannabis Shops

Michigan’s cannabis market, the largest in the U.S. by sales volume, has grown significantly since recreational use was legalized in late 2018. Detroit, however, faced challenges in zoning for marijuana businesses, leading many to open just outside the city limits. The new cafe represents a significant step in integrating more cannabis businesses within Detroit’s community fabric.

Furthermore, Wake-N-Bakery’s use of Delta-9 THC, derived from hemp, makes it a unique player in the market. This legality under federal law, despite state restrictions, provides a loophole for consumers in more stringent states, further setting the establishment apart from competitors.

Wake-N-Bakery’s debut, expected in the upcoming weeks, is contingent on city approval.

Featured image courtesy of Wake-N-Bakery.