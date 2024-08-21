Could cannabis be part of the solution to the obesity crisis? A recent study has revealed a compelling link between cannabis use and lower Body Mass Index (BMI) in U.S. adults. Analyzing data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System from 2016 to 2022, the research shows that individuals who use marijuana are less likely to be obese than those who don’t. Specifically, the study found that marijuana use among obese individuals is 35% lower than among non-obese individuals.

While further research is needed, these findings challenge some long-held assumptions.

The Link Between BMI And Cannabis

Conducted by Dr. Ray M. Merrill of Brigham Young University, the study observed that in states where marijuana is legalized, either medically or recreationally, cannabis use is significantly higher. This suggests that broader availability and social acceptance of cannabis may influence these trends.

Building on this data, the study reveals that marijuana use is 35% less prevalent among obese individuals compared to their non-obese counterparts. This trend is consistent across various demographic factors, employment statuses, smoking histories, marijuana legalization statuses and specific medical conditions like asthma, arthritis and depression. These findings carry weight due to their consistency across multiple variables.

A key takeaway from this extensive analysis is that “as legalization and prevalence of the drug in the U.S. increases, the prevalence of obesity may decline.”

Obesity Crisis: Could Marijuana Be Part of the Solution?

This is not the first time that a scientific study links cannabis with obesity reduction. In fact, in 2022 a different group of scientists concluded that “marijuana’s introduction did not lead to increased obesity rates and may have led to decreases in obesity."

This new findings come at a critical time when the United States is facing a severe obesity epidemic that’s only getting worse. Over 40% of adults and nearly 20% of children in the U.S. are obese.

The potential connection between marijuana use and lower obesity rates is particularly relevant in this context. Alarming statistics show that 19 states now report obesity rates exceeding 35%—a dramatic rise from a decade ago. Obesity is a significant risk factor for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. It also imposes a massive financial burden on the healthcare system, with costs exceeding $170 billion annually.

Previous research had already proposed a link between cannabis use and weight reduction. In this context, Dr. Merrill’s findings are relevant. Although still more research is needed to clarify the potential link between BMI and cannabis use, these scientists might be on to something.

Cover: IA generated image