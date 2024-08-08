TerrAscend's Q2 2024 Results: Keeps 48.6% Of Revenue As Profit, EBITDA Margin Increases

TerrAscend Corp. TSNDF reported net revenue of $77.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 7.5% increase compared to $72.1 million in the same period in 2023.

Executive chairman Jason Wild highlighted the company's material revenue and EBITDA growth, positive free cash flow and a strategic focus on geographic expansion supported by a recently secured $140 million term loan.

"We are closing in on multiple transactions to expand our geographic footprint and the recent closing of our $140 million term loan provides financial flexibility and fuel to execute this growth strategy. We can’t wait to share more details, when appropriate,” Wild stated in a press release.

Gross Profit And Margin

The company's gross profit for the quarter was $37.7 million, resulting in a gross margin of 48.6%, slightly down from 50.2% in Q2 2023.

Net Loss

TerrAscend recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $6.2 million, an improvement from the net loss of $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew by 21.9% year-over-year to $15.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2%, up from 17.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read Next: Cannabis Co. Cresco Lab's Q2 Gross Profit Increases Over 9% YoY, Reports Nearly 7% Drop In Revenue

Price Action: TSNDF closed at $1.35, up 11.57% for the day.

These issues will be among the hot topics at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Join us to get more insight into what the wave of weed legalization means for the future of investing in the industry. Hear directly from top executives, investors, advocates, and policymakers. Get your tickets now before prices go up by following this link.

Photo: AI-generated image.